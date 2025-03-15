Atlanta Braves unveil new food hall and vendors at Truist Park

ATLANTA — Braves fans can look forward to an expanded lineup of food options at Truist Park this season as the Atlanta Braves introduce Outfield Market, a brand-new food hall debuting at the home opener on April 4.

The food hall will feature a mix of local favorites and exciting new concepts, offering everything from loaded hot dogs and mini burgers to beignets and tacos. Among the eight vendors selected are well-known Atlanta eateries such as NFA Burger, Fred’s Meat & Bread, and Pepper’s Hotdogs, along with a rotating stall that will support the Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

The full lineup of vendors at Outfield Market includes:

NFA Burger

Velvet Taco

Taqueria Tsunami

Pepper’s Hotdogs

Fred’s Meat & Bread

Coop’s Wings

The Sweet Spot

Giving Kitchen

Hannah Basinger, Senior Vice President of Operations for the Braves, shared the inspiration behind the new food hall. “As we began the search for the perfect brands and foods to feature in the Outfield Market, we knew that we wanted the menu to reflect the big, bold flavors that have become synonymous with Braves Country and Atlanta in particular,” Basinger said.

With the addition of Outfield Market, Truist Park continues to enhance the game-day experience by bringing a variety of flavors to Braves fans throughout the season.