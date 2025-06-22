Atlanta Braves host Native American high school players for All-Star showcase at Truist Park

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are spotlighting the next generation of Native American athletes this weekend as part of their “Growing the Game” initiative.

Fifty high school baseball players of Native American descent, representing 31 tribes across 22 U.S. states and Canada, are gathering at Truist Park for an all-star baseball showcase. The event is set to begin at 12 p.m. Sunday.

“We’ve got 31 tribes and we have some from Canada, from all across the United States. Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Dakota, North Dakota, a little bit of everywhere,” said Greg McMichael, senior director of alumni relations for the Braves.

Braves alumni will serve as coaches and mentors during the showcase, which aims to promote inclusion and expand opportunities for Native American youth in baseball.