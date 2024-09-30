Atlanta boil water advisory: Where you can get free bottled water

By WSBTV

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The city of South Fulton is providing free bottled water to residents affected by the boil advisory.

Atlanta Watershed issued the advisory Sunday for customers in parts of the City of Atlanta from Martin L. King, Jr. Dr., south of I-20, to the City of Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, and Union City.

The City of South Fulton will distribute bottle water starting at noon on Monday. Each resident can receive six bottles of free water, and schools may access free water, while supplies last.

Distribution locations:

  • Sandtown Park and Recreation Center; Address: 5370 Campbellton Rd SW South Fulton, GA 30331
  • Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility; Address: 4255 Will Lee Rd South Fulton, GA 30349
  • Burdett Park; Address: 2945 Burdett Rd South Fulton, GA 30349
  • South Fulton Tennis Center; Address: 5645 Mason Road South Fulton, GA 30349
  • Fire Station 1; Address: 5165 Welcome All Road South Fulton, GA 30349
  • Fire Station 2; Address: 4121 Cascade Road SW South Fulton, GA 30331
  • Fire Station 4; Address: 5890 Plummer Road SW South Fulton, GA 30336
  • Fire Station 5; Address: 3175 Bethsaida Road Fairburn, GA 30213
  • Fire Station 6; Address: 6720 Cedar Grove Road Fairburn, GA 30213
  • Fire Station 7; Address: 5965 Buffington Road South Fulton, GA 30349
  • Fire Station 8; Address: 8675 Ridge Road Fairburn, GA 30213
  • Fire Station 11; Address: 4760 Fulton Industrial Boulevard South Fulton, GA 30336

City officials are recommending the following safety guides:

  • Do not drink tap water.
  • Boil water for at least one minute before use.
  • Do not consume ice. Dispose of any ice made with tap water.
