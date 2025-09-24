Atlanta Beltline now accepting applications for new program helping small businesses

Atlanta Beltline expands its downtown footprint with multimillion dollar land purchase Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. purchased 13.7 acres at 356 University Avenue. The purchased property is pictured at the top of this image and adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail, pictured to the left, and the grassy James Bridges Field and Pittsburgh Yards® in the foreground. Photo by LoKnows Drones. (LoKnos Drones for Atlanta Beltline, Inc.)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline is taking applications for a grant program aimed at increasing small business access.

“Launching the local developer incentive fund marks a pivotal moment in the beltline’s evolution,” said Clyde Higgs, president & CEO at Atlanta Beltline, Inc. “We’re proving that transformative development and community preservation aren’t mutually exclusive, and we want to ensure that residents and visitors alike experience the authentic, locally owned businesses that represent the true spirit of our city. This fund is our commitment to making that vision a reality.”

Developers will have a month to apply for grants ranging between $150K to $500K if they agree to offer a share of their commercial space to a small business for below market rent for at least 10 years.

Atlanta Beltline, Inc. hopes to have the money from the Local Developer Incentive Fund distributed by early next year.

