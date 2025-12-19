Atlanta airport spokesperson says they’re ready as unofficial holiday travel period begins

ATLANTA — It’s the first day of the Christmas and New Years travel period and it’s going to be a busy one at the Atlanta airport.

The travel season goes through January 4 with passenger traffic through Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport far exceeding last year’s 4 million mark says airport spokesperson Herschel Grangent.

“In 2022, we had 5.2 million. So, this year, we’ve gone up to 5.3 (million). And I, of course, expect that to increase as we continue to dig ourselves out of where we were with the pandemic,” says Grangent.

The busiest travel day at the airport is expected to be Friday the 26 with nearly 350,000 passengers making their way through the airport.

Grangent advises everyone to arrive to the doors of the airport at least two hours early and monitor the airports social media channels for any update.

“The airport is decked out in all of it’s holiday finery. We have our iconic canopies lit up in holiday colors. We have the large Christmas tree in the atrium. It’s a Christmas, holiday feeling for everybody all around,” says Grangent.