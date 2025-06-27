Atlanta airport sees busiest day of summer as July 4th travel begins

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is experiencing its busiest day of the summer as travelers begin heading out for July 4th destinations.

Airport officials estimate that more than 394,000 passengers will pass through the terminals today. Travelers are being urged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and security screening.

As of this hour, TSA wait times at the main security checkpoint are reaching up to 30 minutes, while lines at the north checkpoints are moving more quickly.

Officials advise passengers to check their airline and TSA wait time apps before heading to the airport to avoid delays.