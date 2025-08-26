Atlanta airport is going to the dogs...to offer therapy for frustrated passengers

Paw-sitive Vibes Dog Therapy Program The Atlanta airport wants to provide comfort for those inconvenienced by delays, ground stops, or missing a flight or connection by providing the roaming dogs, and one cat, to pet. (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is going to the dogs...for therapy to calm the frazzled nerves of airline passengers.

The airport is celebrating National Dog Day on Tuesday, August 26 by introducing dogs for passengers to pet and cuddle in a new program.

Atlanta wants to provide comfort for those inconvenienced by delays, ground stops, or missing a flight or connection by providing the roaming dogs, and one cat, to pet.

Don’t confuse them with dogs who sniff for bombs or drugs and should not be pet.

They hope to increase the number of pets in the Paw-sitive Vibes Dog Therapy Program by the time FIFA comes to Atlanta for the World Cup.

0 of 21

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!