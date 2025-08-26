Atlanta airport is going to the dogs...to offer therapy for frustrated passengers

The Atlanta airport wants to provide comfort for those inconvenienced by delays, ground stops, or missing a flight or connection by providing the roaming dogs, and one cat, to pet.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is going to the dogs...for therapy to calm the frazzled nerves of airline passengers.

The airport is celebrating National Dog Day on Tuesday, August 26 by introducing dogs for passengers to pet and cuddle in a new program.

Don’t confuse them with dogs who sniff for bombs or drugs and should not be pet.

They hope to increase the number of pets in the Paw-sitive Vibes Dog Therapy Program by the time FIFA comes to Atlanta for the World Cup.