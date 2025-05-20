Atlanta airport braces for 2.6 million travelers during Memorial Day holiday rush

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day travel period, with airport officials expecting 2.6 million passengers to pass through over the next week.

The high volume of travelers is expected to begin Wednesday, May 21, and continue through Tuesday, May 28, with Friday May 23, projected to be the busiest day.

Officials are advising travelers to plan ahead particularly when it comes to parking. The airport recently increased parking rates, and with limited space expected, passengers are encouraged to check availability and consider alternative options in advance.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning, where airport leaders will provide more details on Memorial Day travel expectations and give a preview of the summer travel season ahead.

Travelers are urged to arrive early, allow extra time for security lines, and monitor flight and parking updates through the airport’s official channels.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story