Atlanta airport among first to receive new air traffic control training system

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the first in the nation to receive the FAA’s new high-tech Tower Simulation System (TSS), designed to speed up air traffic controller training by up to 30%.

The simulator replicates real-world conditions at ATL, including weather, visibility, and runway layouts, giving trainees hands-on experience with complex scenarios.

“It’s like a video game,” said former pilot and aviation enthusiast Beth Radtke. “There might be a rogue aircraft trying to land.”

Radtke adds that Atlanta’s airspace is especially challenging. “We have many, many airports in our airspace, which makes it even more complex.”

The FAA is rolling out the system to nearly five dozen sites nationwide as part of its effort to modernize air traffic training and improve efficiency at major airports.

WSBs Veronica Waters contributed to this story