Another Atlanta Braves coaching staff member is leaving for the west coast

ATLANTA — Another Atlanta Braves coaching staff member has confirmed that he will be joining the Los Angeles Angels.

Eric Young Sr., the first base coach for the Braves, said he will be joining the Angels as the third base coach.

“It was a hard decision, and I’m definitely going to miss the organization and, more importantly, the players and fans,” Young said.

The Angels have yet to provide comment regarding Young joining the coaching staff.

Young, 56, has been a part of the Braves coaching staff since 2018 and helped lead the team to a World Series championship in 2021.

He is the second Braves coaching staff member to announce their departure this week after third base coach Ron Washington announced he would become the Angels’ new manager.

