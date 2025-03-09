Annual Atlanta science festival kicks off with over 140 events across the metro area

ATLANTA — Science enthusiasts of all ages can look forward to two weeks of exciting, hands-on activities as part of the annual Atlanta Science Festival. Running from March 8th through the 22nd, the festival offers an array of events designed to engage both children and adults in the wonders of science.

With more than 140 events scheduled throughout the metro Atlanta area, the festival provides a unique opportunity for science lovers to explore a variety of topics, including reptiles, space, geology, and much more. Meisa Salaita, with Science ATL, says the festival’s goal is to make science accessible and to inspire curiosity in participants by showing them that science doesn’t have to be intimidating.

Events range from hiking Stone Mountain with a geologist to stargazing and even the rare chance to touch a human brain. The festival’s diverse programming ensures there’s something for everyone, whether it’s a family-friendly activity or an opportunity for adults to dive deeper into scientific exploration.

Salaita emphasizes that the festival is designed to engage the community and show people that science can be fun and approachable, regardless of age or background. With events taking place at various locations across the metro area, the Atlanta Science Festival promises to be a memorable celebration of science, education, and exploration.