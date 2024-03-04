André 3000 among artists scheduled to perform at annual Atlanta Jazz Festival

Andre 3000 among artists scheduled to perform at annual Atlanta Jazz Festival FILE PHOTO: André 3000 of 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. He is dropping a new album this week, the first full album in 17 years. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A special guest is set to take the stage at this year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival.

André 3000, who released his debut solo album titled New Blue Sun last year, will perform this May at Piedmont Park.

The musician, whose real name is André Benjamin, is considered a pioneer in rap and music, thanks to his group, OutKast’s unique, genre-bending music.

Thousands attend the Atlanta Jazz Festival each year to see performances from a mix of local, national and international artists.

The festival will take place all throughout Memorial Day weekend at Piedmont Park and is free to attend. The festival encourages attendees to take alternate modes of transportation given the large crowds expected in the area.

“We have a fabulous lineup of musicians performing at the 47th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival on Memorial Day Weekend,” said. Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “We invite you to experience an eclectic mix of jazz by National artists on Saturday, explore the global sounds of some of the world’s best International artists on Sunday, and discover the latest music from notable Atlanta musicians on Monday.”

Here’s the full schedule of performers:

Saturday, May 25

New Jazz Underground at 1 p.m.

Sullivan Fortner at 3 p.m.

Butcher Brown at 5 p.m.

Cécile McLorin Salvant at 7 p.m.

Something Else! at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

OKAN at 1 p.m.

Luca Ciarla Trio at 3 p.m.

Jacques Schwarz-Bart at 5 p.m.

OLATUJA at 7 p.m.

Paquito D’Rivera at 9 p.m.

Monday, May 27

Justice Michael & The Passage at 1 p.m.

KELS at 3 p.m.

Groove Centric at 5 p.m.

André 3000: New Blue Sun LIVE at 7 p.m.

Lizz Wright at 9 p.m.

