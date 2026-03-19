American Heart Association highlights benefits of regular exercise

ATLANTA — The American Heart Association says routine exercise can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other serious health issues.

Health experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. Data shows adults who meet the 150-minute weekly goal can reduce their risk of heart failure and death from heart disease by about 20%.

“Science has linked being inactive and sitting too much with higher risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon and lung cancers, and early death,” AHA officials said.

Moderate-intensity activities include brisk walking, water aerobics, dancing, gardening, doubles tennis and biking at a slower pace. Vigorous activities include running, swimming laps, hiking uphill, singles tennis, cycling at faster speeds and jumping rope.

American Heart Association officials say regular exercise can also improve sleep, boost memory and attention, support weight management, strengthen bones and balance, and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.