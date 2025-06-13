Amber alert issued for 5-year-old DeKalb County boy believed to be ‘in extreme danger’

Yasir Felton-Smith is believed to be in extreme danger.
Yasir Felton-Smith Yasir Felton-Smith is believed to be in extreme danger. (Source: NCMEC)
By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An amber alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old Decatur boy who officials say is believed to be “in extreme danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Yasir Felton-Smith was last seen with Tia Lache Smith, an African-American woman with brown eyes, and black hair with braids.

Yasir Felton-Smith was last seen without a shirt, and was wearing black sweatpants with green stripes and black Nike slides. He has brown eyes and black hair in a low cut style.

Tia Lache Smith is described as wearing a dark sweat shirt and blue jeans and was last seen driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger with Georgia tag SFE9628.

For more information, contact DeKalb County Police Department at 404-641-1809.

