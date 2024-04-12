Aerosmith announces new dates, to play State Farm Arena later this year (File Photo) (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images/Getty Images)

There’s no more “cryin’” about not getting to see Aerosmith in concert, thanks to this “amazing” news. The four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends are returning to the road.

Aerosmith announced the return of the “Peace Out Tour”, featuring special guests The Black Crowes. Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as one of America’s greatest rock bands.

The band postponed this tour in 2023 after Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage. The band was three shows into the tour at the time.

Previously purchased tickets will be accepted at the rescheduled shows.

Ticketholders should receive more information via email.

Aerosmith is scheduled to play in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Friday, Oct. 11.

Aerosmith Peace Out 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*

Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)

Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Wed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Tue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)

Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Mon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

* Teddy Swims Joining as Special Guest, The Black Crowes not appearing

©2024 Cox Media Group