Activists concerned about Georgia Power plan for grid expansion

Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting the proposed agreement between the state and Georgia Power that could freeze base electric rates for three years.

ATLANTA — Some activists in Atlanta are voicing concerns about future plans of Georgia Power.

Activists say Georgia Power’s plans for the future detail electrical generation and demand relies too heavily on coal.

Georgia Power’s plan for grid expansion has resident Matthew Johnson concerned about higher electricity costs after a recent announcement to freeze rates over a three year period..

“Over the last two years, they’ve increased our rates on average of 30.2%. My particular rate went up by 49%,” Johnson said. “We must be clear about who is protecting our interest and who is not.”

Georgia Power officials say that coal is needed to meet high electrical demand.

The proposed agreement reached with state Public Service Commission staff is under review.

While the base rate would hold steady, additional charges for issues like storm damage could still be added, officials say.

Johnson are urging the commission to vote “no” on the plan.