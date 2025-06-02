AAA launches new campaign urging safer driving ahead of summer travel season

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — As summer travel ramps up, AAA is launching a new safety campaign to address the top causes of fatal car crashes, most of which, the organization says, are preventable.

The campaign, titled “Crashes Hit Different When They Happen to You,” aims to raise awareness about four leading contributors to traffic deaths: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Wearing your seatbelt, avoiding speeding, and refraining from driving distracted or impaired could save lives,” said AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters. “These issues are not new, but they remain urgent.”

According to AAA, someone is killed in a crash every 12 minutes in the U.S., with approximately 40,000 people dying on the roads each year. The latest data shows speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities, and texting while driving makes drivers 23 times more likely to crash.

AAA is urging all drivers to stay alert and make safety a priority this summer.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story

