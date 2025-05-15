$70M renovation project approved for Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' football game against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Board of Regents approves a $70M renovation project for Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The project would add premium seating on the west sideline and chairback seating to the entire east and west sidelines. 16 suites will be added on, while 16 existing suites will be renovated.

New video boards will be installed on the stadium’s south and northwest sides.

Those renovations will start at the end of the 2026 college football season and should be completed by the start of the 2027 season.