57th annual Yellow Daisy Festival opens at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — The 57th annual Yellow Daisy Festival kicks off Thursday at Stone Mountain Park, bringing together hundreds of artists and visitors from across the region.

The festival is the South’s largest outdoor arts and crafts show, the festival features more than 400 artists and crafters showcasing their work. Visitors can browse handmade goods, enjoy live entertainment, and experience one of Georgia’s most popular fall traditions.

The festival runs through Sunday at Stone Mountain Park.