4-week-old girl has successful surgery to close hole in heart at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Baby Nancy had successful surgery to close VSD at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

ATLANTA — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is celebrating the success of a surgery that closed a hole in the heart of a four-week-old girl.

When she arrived at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Baby Nancy was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a congenital heart defect which causes a hole between the right and left chambers of the heart.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said immediately after she was born, she started showing signs of heart failure and “was using every muscle in her body just to breathe.”

The hospital said due to how rapidly she was losing weight, Nancy had open heart surgery to repair the VSD when she was just four weeks old.

Following a successful surgery, hospital staff were delighted to announce that Nancy is back home with her family and doing well.