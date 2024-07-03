2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Here is the full list of road closures

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is back this week! As usual, you can expect huge crowds of runners and supporters throughout the city.

The Atlanta Track Club says it expects about 50,000 people to participate in the 55th installment of the world’s largest 10k.

As a result of this major influx in foot traffic, you can expect some major traffic in the areas near the course.

Here are some expected road closures as a result of the race:

Start Area Road Closures

July 3- July 4 from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

Marque Road/Lenox Parkway from Peachtree Road to round about - 2 p.m. to 10 a.m. on the 4th

July 4 at 4:30 a.m.

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to East Paces Ferry Road

Finish Area Road Closures:

June 30 through July 4 at 5 p.m.

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive

July 4