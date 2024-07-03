2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Here is the full list of road closures

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is back this week! As usual, you can expect huge crowds of runners and supporters throughout the city.
The Atlanta Track Club says it expects about 50,000 people to participate in the 55th installment of the world’s largest 10k.
As a result of this major influx in foot traffic, you can expect some major traffic in the areas near the course.
Here are some expected road closures as a result of the race:
Start Area Road Closures
July 3- July 4 from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday
- Marque Road/Lenox Parkway from Peachtree Road to round about - 2 p.m. to 10 a.m. on the 4th
July 4 at 4:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
- Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
- Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
- Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
- Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
- Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
- Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to East Paces Ferry Road
Finish Area Road Closures:
June 30 through July 4 at 5 p.m.
- 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive
July 4
- 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen
- 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle
- 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia
- 7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree St.
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree