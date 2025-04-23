20 Walmart locations across Georgia set to be renovated

Rendering of remodeled Georgia Walmart locations
By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Walmart has announced plans to renovate 20 locations across Georgia by the end of 2025.

Officials say the “stores of the future” will include four locations in the metro Atlanta area.

The Walmart on Austell Road in Marietta, Snellville location on Scenic Highway, Pavilion Parkway location in Fayetteville and the location on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville are set to be renovated.

Walmart officials say stores will include a new look, expanded online pickup and delivery areas and an increased selection.

There is no word on when the renovations will begin.

