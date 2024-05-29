2 Georgia cities named among unhealthiest cities in the U.S. in 2024 (File Photo) (puhimec/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Two Georgia cities made WalletHub’s list of the unhealthiest cities in the U.S.

WalletHub conducted its annual study of more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, and looked at several factors including the cost of a medical visit, fruit and vegetable consumption and share of physically active adults.

Augusta came in at #177 on the list, with low rankings across the board when it comes to health care, food, fitness and green spaces. The city was ranked #173 in fitness and #174 for green space. Augusta also ranked at the top of the list of U.S. cities with a premature death rate.

Columbus, Georgia came in at #179.

On the bright side, Atlanta came in at #21 on the list of healthiest cities. One big factor? Fitness. Atlanta is the #4 fittest city in the U.S. It also ranks #19 for food and #31 for green space.

Full list here.





