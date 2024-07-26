2 GA firefighters critically injured in freak accident at funeral for 17-year-old boy

Two Georgia firefighters are in critical condition after a freak accident at a funeral service, according to WALB.

The accident happened in the parking lot of Antioch Baptist Church in Sylvester on Friday morning. Details about what led to the accident have not been released, although it did involve a vehicle, according to WALB.

Firefighters Ricky Thompson and Danny Hancock were attending the funeral services for Trenton Melton, the 18-year-old son of fellow firefighter Casey Melton, WALB reports. Thompson is the battalion chief for the Albany Fire Department. Hancock is the captain.

Numerous firefighters were attending Melton’s service to show support for the family.

Thompson and Hancock are in critical condition and were life-flighted to a Tallahassee hospital.

Melton died July 21 from complications of kidney failure, his family said on social media.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a bright and promising individual who touched the lives of so many,” Worth County High School officials wrote. “Trenton was known for his outgoing personality and enjoyed welding class and golf.”