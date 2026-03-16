$1.2B Georgia tax rebate approved

Georgia State Capitol (WSB-TV)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A new $1.2 billion tax rebate was approved on Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

Gov. Kemp says the tax rebate will provide relief for hardworking Georgians.

“With final passage of HB 1000 today, Georgians will receive another, one-time income tax rebate this year of up to $500 for joint filers,“ Gov. Kemp said. ”Grateful for our partners in the legislature for helping us provide relief to hardworking Georgians and return more of their money back to their pockets."

During his final State of the State address in January, Gov. Kemp announced plans for the tax rebate. It includes $250 for single filers and $500 for couples filing jointly.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

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