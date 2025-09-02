11 Georgia Powerball players win $50,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.3 billion

No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, pushing the jackpot to more than $1.3 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.
While the grand prize rolled over, nearly a dozen players in Georgia are celebrating big wins. Eleven tickets sold across the state matched four of the five white ball numbers: 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, plus the red Powerball, 5. Each of those tickets is worth $50,000.
According to the Georgia Lottery, the winning tickets were purchased at:
- 4 Mile Grocery, Mineral Bluff
- Neighborhood Petroleum, Conyers
- Friendly Express, Brunswick
- J&S Food Mart, Gainesville
- RaceTrac, Wade Green Road, Kennesaw
- Rome Liquor & Tobacco, Rome
- Zippy, Vienna
- Harry’s, Athens
- RaceTrac, Chattanooga Road, Dalton
- BP West, Gray
- Flash Food, Waycross
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 11:59 p.m. ET, with an estimated jackpot of $1.3 billion.