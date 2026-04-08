Live from New York it’s Paul McCartney on 'Saturday Night Live'

Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney is returning to Saturday Night Live.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to be the musical guest on the season 51 finale of SNL, airing May 16, with host Will Ferrell.

This will mark McCartney's fifth time serving as musical guest on the late-night sketch comedy, and his first time since December 2012. He also performed on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, which aired in February 2025.

McCartney's appearance coincides with the upcoming release of his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is set to drop May 29. The album is McCartney's first solo album since 2020's McCartney III.

Saturday Night Live also announced that Olivia Rodrigo will serve as host and musical guest for the May 2 episode, while Matt Damon will host the May 9 episode with musical guest Noah Kahan.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.