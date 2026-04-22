Little Feat extends The Last Farewell Tour

(L-R) Scott Sharrard, Kenny Gradney, Bill Payne, Sam Clayton, Fred Tackett, and Tony Leone attend A New York Evening With Little Feat at The Loreto Theater at The Sheen Center on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Little Feat isn’t ready to give up the road just yet.

The band just announced a set of fall dates for their The Last Farewell Tour, with the trek now running through November.

The new dates begin Sept. 10 in Nashville, and include stops in Asheville, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Cincinnati; Indianapolis; and Memphis, before wrapping Nov. 21 in Mobile, Alabama.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Little Feat announced in November that they would be embarking on their final tour in 2026 before retiring from the road. The name of the tour is a callback to their 1975 release, The Last Record Album.

The band will next play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2, followed by a show in Houston, Texas, on May 3.

A complete list of dates can be found at LittleFeat.net.

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