Listen to Warren Haynes play "Gold Dust Woman" with Grace Potter and MMJ's Jim James

By Andrea Dresdale
Warren Haynes' album The Benefit Concert Volume 20 is coming out December 8, but we've got the first taste of the live album.
The album was recorded at Haynes' 30th annual Christmas Jam in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, back in December 2018. He's now released one of the songs: a cover of Fleetwood Mac's classic "Gold Dust Woman," featuring two of the guest artists who were on the bill: My Morning Jacket's Jim James and Grace Potter.

In addition to James and Potter, the album features performances by Haynes' Gov't Mule, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Church, Edwin McCain, Mike Gordon of Phish and more. It's available for preorder now.

Since launching the annual Christmas Jam shows in 1988, Hayne has raised close to $3 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, which has seen the construction of over 50 homes in the region.

This year's Christmas Jam, featuring Slash, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Jason Bonham, takes place December 9; you can visit xmasjam.com for ticket info.

