Listen to Warren Haynes play "Gold Dust Woman" with Grace Potter and MMJ's Jim James

In addition to James and Potter, the album features performances by Haynes' Gov't Mule, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Church, Edwin McCain, Mike Gordon of Phish and more. It's available for preorder now.
Since launching the annual Christmas Jam shows in 1988, Hayne has raised close to $3 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, which has seen the construction of over 50 homes in the region.
This year's Christmas Jam, featuring Slash, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Jason Bonham, takes place December 9; you can visit xmasjam.com for ticket info.
