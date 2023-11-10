Listen to Sting, Santana and Stevie — all on one song

Sting, Carlos Santana and Stevie Wonder have come together to contribute to one song.

It's called "The More I Love My Life," and it's by musician and producer Narada Michael Walden. In addition to producing songs for the likes of Whitney Houston, Steve Winwood, Elton John, Gladys Knight, Mariah Carey, Santana and Aretha Franklin, Walden was the drummer in Journey from 2021 to 2022.

On "The More I Love My Life," Santana plays guitar, Stevie plays harmonica and Sting trades vocals with Walden, who says the song was "a real joy to put together."

"After I recorded the main parts I asked Carlos to play guitar on it," says Walden in a statement. "That's when I got the idea for harmonica, so I asked Stevie Wonder if he would like to play on it." He adds that he got Sting to sing on the song when he served as musical director for one of the ongoing rainforest benefits concerts Sting organized alongside his wife, Trudie Styler.

The song is included on Walden's solo album Euphoria , out November 17.

