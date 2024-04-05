Listen to a previously unreleased solo single from the INXS frontman Michael Hutchence

INXS frontman Michael Hutchence has been gone for nearly three decades, but his music lives on, and it turns out there’s even more music to enjoy.

A never-before-heard Hutchence solo single, "One Way," has just been released, put together by his friend and producer/musician Danny Saber from previously unreleased material.

“’One Way’ is the culmination of nearly two decades of work,” Saber shares. “One of the fundamental reasons for releasing this music is to allow the fans to hear Michael’s voice on something new and fresh, offering a glimpse into what might have been, and, in turn, reawakening millions of people who may have simply forgotten about him.”

The unreleased material, including demos and song ideas, was discovered in a locker in London in 2006, with some of that material featured in the 2017 documentary about Hutchence, The Last Rockstar.

“One of the best things for me personally is that through this journey, I have come to a better understanding of what happened to Michael and why,” Saber says. “I want to share that perspective as I really feel Michael’s story has so much relevance and value on so many levels, and along the way, hopefully we can shift the focus to how he lived and not how he died.”

Finally, he notes, “Michael deserves to take his place in the pantheon of great frontmen and finally get the recognition he and the band deserve.”

Hutchence's band INXS had a string of hits in the mid-'80s to early '90s, including “Need You Tonight,” their only U.S. #1, “What You Need,” “Never Tear Us Apart,” “New Sensation” and “Suicide Blonde."

Hutchence was found dead on November 22, 1997. His death was later ruled a suicide. He was 37.

