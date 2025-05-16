Listen to Nancy Wilson cover Triumph song 'Fight the Good Fight'

Round Hill Records
By Josh Johnson

Nancy Wilson has released a cover of the Triumph song "Fight the Good Fight."

The Heart guitarist and vocalist put her spin on the 1981 track for an upcoming Triumph tribute album, Magic Power.

"We love Heart, we love her, and this version is really exciting," Triumph drummer Gil Moore says of Wilson and her cover.

You can listen to Wilson's take on "Fight the Good Fight" now via digital outlets.

Magic Power is due out June 6. Other contributors include Slash of Guns N' Roses, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach and Twisted Sister's Dee Snider.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

