Lineup announced for the ninth annual Love Rocks NYC concert

Peter Frampton and The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald are among the artists set to perform at the ninth annual Love Rocks NYC concert, taking place March 6 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The concert will also feature Beck, Cher, The Struts' Luke Spiller, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Eurythmics' Dave Stewart featuring Vanessa Amorosi, Alicia Keys, Mavis Staples, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Jesse Malin, Kate Hudson, Grace Bowers and more.

All artists will be backed by a house band, led by bassist Will Lee, best known for being a member of the Late Show with David Letterman band.

A ticket presale kicks off Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Love Rocks NYC is a benefit for the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves. This year the concert will also support Project Angel Food in Los Angeles to help those affected by the recent wildfires in the area.

The Love Rocks concerts first launched in 2017 and have gone on to raise $50 million, enough to fund 5 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

