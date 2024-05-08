Lindsey Buckingham’s solo career the subject of new box set

The early solo career of former Fleetwood Mac lead guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham is being explored in a new box set, 20th Century Lindsey.

The set will feature Buckingham's first three solo albums: 1981's Law and Order, 1984's Go Insane and 1992's Out of the Cradle. There will also be a bonus album, 20th Century Rarities, with eight nonalbum tracks, including two songs that appeared on movie soundtracks, "Time Bomb Town," from 1985's Back to the Future, and the Stevie Nicks duet "Twisted," from 1996's Twister.

Another track from Rarities, "Slow Dancing (Extended Version)," has just been released to digital outlets. The track was originally released in 1984 as a 12-inch single in Europe and is now making its digital debut.

20th Century Lindsey is set to drop June 14 digitally and as a four-LP set, with a four-CD set coming in August. It is available for preorder now.

