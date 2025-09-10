Lindsey Buckingham & Steve Nicks release ‘Frozen ‘Love’ from 'Buckingham Nicks' reissue

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have released the track "Frozen Love" off the upcoming reissue of their only studio album as a duo, 1973's Buckingham Nicks.

The former couple announced the track's release by posting on Instagram archival photos of them performing together.

"Frozen Love" actually played a role in the duo's tease of the project. They offered the first inkling of something happening by sharing complimentary posts on social media, with each including a lyric from the tune. Stevie offered a post with the lyric "if you go forward" written in cursive, while Lindsey shared a similarly styled post with the words "I'll meet you there," both from the song.

"Frozen Love" is now available via digital outlets.

Buckingham Nicks is being released Sept. 19, digitally, on CD and on vinyl, with newly remastered sound. This will mark the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades.

To coincide with the reissue, the pair is selling a limited-edition T-shirt and print, both featuring the album's iconic cover, in which they are both shirtless.

While Buckingham Nicks wasn't a commercial success, shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album, which led to him inviting Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974.

