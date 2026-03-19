Lindsey Buckingham says reissue of 'Buckingham Nicks' was a ‘pleasant surprise’

Back in September, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reissued their only studio album as a duo, 1973's Buckingham Nicks. In a new video, Buckingham explains why he felt the time was right for the rerelease.

In a video posted to Buckingham's social media accounts, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer calls the reissue "a pleasant surprise on a number of levels."

“We had talked about releasing it a couple of times earlier in maybe the 10 or so years previous and couldn't really agree on anything,” he says. “But I think you have to look at the timing of it as something that perhaps was meant to be. That now, as we sort of have evolved into this point in our respective careers and lives, I think both Stevie and I are able to appreciate the arcs that we've both experienced individually and together for 50-something years.”

He says the reaction to it “was just a completion of the circle, a completion of the karma.”

"And there's just a lot of good energy flying around anyway in both our lives, and even the way we're beginning to interact again," he says, referring to his previous estrangement from Nicks. "And so I think the timing of the release of Buckingham Nicks was right and seems to be resonant with what's going on in our lives."

While Buckingham Nicks wasn't a commercial success, shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album and was so impressed he invited Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974.

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