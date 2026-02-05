Lily Cornell Silver launches Josie on the Rocks band

Lily Cornell Silver, the eldest daughter of the late Chris Cornell, has launched a band called Josie on the Rocks.

Lily says in an Instagram post that she actually started the band, which she sings in, five years ago. She writes, "Being in this band was the happiest part of my life."

"I never really shared about it publicly because it made me so happy that I was honestly terrified to taint it with any public expectation or scrutiny," Lily writes. "Playing with these boys pulled me out of an awful place and gave me a sense of purpose I'd never felt before."

As Lily was getting closer to being comfortable with releasing music, the band's drummer, Graham Derzon-Supplee, passed away.

"Then Graham died, and it seemed like the most senseless thing in the world," Lily says. "It hasn't really been until the last year that the three of us have talked seriously about releasing songs so that this part of Graham could live on."

Now, Josie and the Rocks are officially making their debut with the songs "Not You" and "Super Sonic." "Not You" is accompanied by a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

Chris shared Lily with his first wife, Susan Silver. He had two kids with his second wife, Vicky Cornell, daughter Toni Cornell and son Christopher Cornell.

Lily introduced Soundgarden's performance at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

