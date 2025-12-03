Lenny Kravitz’s Sunday Night Basketball intro previewed

Lenny Kravitz on Jimmy Kimmel Live!/(ABC/Randy Holmes)
By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz fans are getting their first look at his upcoming intro to NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball programming.

The network is teasing the new NBA season with an ad on Instagram that features the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker performing in front of a crowd, mixed with NBA highlights.

“I have been a fan of basketball and the NBA since I was a kid,” Kravitz said when his participation in the intro was announced in October. “I am happy to be invited to take part with NBC Sports and the NBA, and I celebrate their support of sports, music, and culture. I am looking forward to this special moment.”

Sunday Night Basketball debuts Feb. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

