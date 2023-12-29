Lenny Kravitz’s “Road to Freedom” makes Barack Obama’s list of favorite music of 2023

President Barack Obama has come out with his annual list of his favorite music of 2023, with Lenny Kravitz earning one of the coveted spots.

Kravitz makes the list for his tune "Road to Freedom" from the movie Rustin, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company. The film tells the story of Bayard Rustin, an African American civil and gay rights leader who helped organize the March on Washington.

The tune has already been recognized with Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations, and is on the short list for an Oscar nomination.

Kravitz fans, which apparently includes Obama, are about to get even more new music from the rocker. He'll release the new album Blue Electric Light on March 15, with the album's first single, "TK421," out now.

