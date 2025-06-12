Lenny Kravitz to perform during Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special

Dave Kotinsky/NBC
By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz will help the nation celebrate July 4 in New York.

The rocker is set to perform during the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will simulcast live on Peacock.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the special, which will also feature performances by Jonas Brothers, Keke PalmerAva Max, and country stars Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood.

The evening will also include fireworks set against the backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge, with a musical score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser, and a performance from DeBose.

Kravitz is set to launch a new set of Las Vegas residency dates at the Dolby Live on Aug. 1. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

