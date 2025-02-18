Lenny Kravitz to headline Roots Picnic 2025

Lenny Kravitz is set to headline Roots Picnic 2025, taking place May 31 to June 1 at The Mann in Fairmont Park in Philadelphia.

Info on the full lineup and tickets can be found at therootspicnic.com.

The show is one of several festivals Kravitz has booked for 2025. Others include Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 2; New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 4; JAS Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, on Aug. 30; and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland, on Sept. 26.

The rocker will also return to Las Vegas for another set of residency dates at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Those shows kick off Aug. 1 and run through Aug. 9.

A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

