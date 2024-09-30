Lenny Kravitz shows love for Frankie Valli after airport run-in: “90 years young”

Lenny Kravitz is showing love for Frankie Valli after the pair saw each other out in public.

The rockstar bumped into the The Four Seasons frontman while at the airport, prompting Kravitz to snap selfies of the pair and pen a message to the 90-year-old music great, which was posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"Just ran into the legendary Frankie Valli at the airport," wrote Kravitz. "Nothing but respect for you sir. Endless hits and still touring at 90 years young. Love !"

Kravitz appeared in his usual leather jacket with dark sunglasses, with the "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" singer in a zip-up jacket for his airport outing.

Kravitz was recently recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His daughter, actress and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, honored him with a sweet message.

Valli, who has a star on the Walk of Fame himself, rose to fame in the 1960s, leading The Four Seasons to several hit songs, including "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)" and "Walk Like a Man." The group also inspired the musical Jersey Boys.

Valli is currently on his Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: The Last Encores tour. Kravitz kicks off his Blue Electric Light Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.