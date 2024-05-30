Lenny Kravitz says he's celibate: "It's a spiritual thing"

Lenny Kravitz's social media posts are quite the thirst trap: many have admired those shots of him shirtless and/or working out in leather pants. And even though Gayle King recently tried to shoot her shot with him, Kravitz says he unattached — and celibate.

Speaking to The Guardian, Kravitz says he hasn't been in a serious relationship for nine years. When asked by the paper if he was serious when he said some time ago that he wanted to abstain from sex until he found the right woman, he confirms, "Yes. It's a spiritual thing."

And while Kravitz says he'd love to be in a relationship, he thinks it'd be hard for someone else to deal with his lifestyle, noting, "I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

Of course, being celibate takes discipline, and the "Let Love Rule" rocker says he's disciplined in other ways, as well: He frequently works out and doesn't eat junk food. He's also given up weed for the most part, but he tells The Guardian that when he did smoke it, he did so prodigiously. Not only did he hire a buddy to roll his joints for him, he claims he probably smoked more than 25 of them a day. "I was Bob Marley level," he claims.

Lenny will likely need all his discipline when he arrives in Sin City for his upcoming residency. He'll perform shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in support of his new album, Blue Electric Light.

"It's always been a great part of entertainment history, and I thought it'd be a great warm-up, a great place to start and present Blue Electric Light to America," Kravitz tells People.

