Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie to present at the Grammy Awards

Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie have been announced as presenters at Sunday's 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The night's other presenters include Oprah Winfrey, Christina Aguilera, Meryl Streep, Mark Ronson, Samara Joy, Maluma and Taylor Tomlinson, as well as "other surprise guests."

And that's just the beginning of the A-list talent scheduled for the event. Performers include Billy Joel, U2, Joni Mitchell and Billie Eilish.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are happening Sunday in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

