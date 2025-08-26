Lenny Kravitz to headline the 2025 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

Lenny Kravitz is set to headline the 2025 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 22 to Oct. 26 at the Baha Mar resort. Kravitz’s performance will take place Oct. 24.

The annual event is described as a “celebration of world-class culinary talent and Caribbean artistic expression.”

"The Bahamas has always been my home, as well as heartfelt inspiration for my music," Kravitz, who's Bahamian on his mother's side and who has a home in Eleuthera, says. "I'm humbled to join fellow Caribbean artists, creatives and innovators for The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, and I look forward to sharing this experience with a community that means so much to me."

"We are honored to welcome home one of the world's greatest musical icons, Lenny Kravitz, to The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival stage," said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. "His deep personal connection to The Bahamas resonates with us all, and his performance is a full-circle moment.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

