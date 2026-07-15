Lenny Kravitz has a good reason for working out in leather pants

Lenny Kravitz is sharing the secrets to his sculpted body in the latest edition of Men's Health magazine.

The mag talks to both Lenny and his trainer, where they discuss what it takes to get the 62-year-old rocker those six-pack abs.

According to Lenny, he doesn’t need technology to help him track his fitness. Instead he relies on his 28-inch pants to tell him how he's doing.

“I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants,” he tells the mag. “Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta shape.”

Speaking of pants, back in 2024 Lenny went viral after posting a video of himself working out in leather pants. But he says there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for why he does so.

“I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train,” he says. “It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere.”

As for his overall physique, Lenny notes, “I’m not looking to be big or bulky. I want a very narrow silhouette, more like Spider-Man meets Bruce Lee, you know what I mean?"

He adds, "Bruce Lee looked good in clothes. He’s bad—a thin, cool guy who obviously had muscle tone and who moved and flowed really gracefully.”

So, does Lenny have any issues with his own body?

“Not right now, and I don’t mean that to sound like I’m into myself, but I’ve put in the work and I feel really good,” he says. “But I gotta fill out my legs a little bit.”

Lenny is currently on a European tour, which hits Gdańsk, Poland, on Thursday. A complete list of tour dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

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