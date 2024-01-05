Lenny Kravitz feels “blessed” by daughter Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Channing Tatum

It appears as though Lenny Kravitz has given the thumbs up to his daughter Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum.

"Hey man, that's life," Lenny told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the happy news. "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it -- I've done well. Blessed."

Zoë, 35, who has starred in such films as The Batman and The Divergent series, is Lenny's daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. She and Tatum, 43, reportedly got engaged back in October after more than two years of dating.

