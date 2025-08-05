Lenny Kravitz earns MTV VMA nomination

LENNY KRAVITZ Lenny Kravitz performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Jill Lances
Lenny Kravitz has nabbed a nomination for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.
Kravitz has earned a nod in the best rock category for his song "Honey," where he’s up against videos from Green Day, Coldplay, Evanescence, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots.

Kravitz actually won in the best rock category in 2024. He was recognized for the track "Human," which, like "Honey," appears on his 2024 album, Blue Electric Light. Kravitz also performed on last year's show, treating the audience to a medley of "Are You Gonna Go My Way," "Human" and "Fly," featuring Quavo.

The 2025 VMAs will air live from New York's UBS Arena Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and will stream on Paramount+.

For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit Vote.MTV.com.

Kravitz is in the middle of his latest Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!