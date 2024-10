Lenny Kravitz and Bon Jovi have earned nominations for the 2024 MTV EMAs — the European version of the VMAs.

Both are nominated in the Best Rock category, where they’ll compete against Green Day, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher.

Last year's MTV EMAs were canceled due to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East. This year, the ceremony will take place Nov. 10 in Manchester, England.

Voting is now open at mtvema.com/vote.

