Lenny Kravitz to appear in Bond video game 007 First Light

Lenny Kravitz is set to appear in the upcoming James Bond action adventure video game 007 First Light, from IO Interactive.

Kravitz will play the villain Bawma in the game, which will be a Bond origin story. Bawma is described as "the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who's as charismatic as he is unpredictable," with the description adding, "He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own Kingdom of Aleph."

"The Bond franchise has such an incredible legacy in video games, so to step into it with a brand-new character like Bawma is amazing," Kravitz said in a statement posted to IO Interactive's website. "He's magnetic and unpredictable, there's danger in him, but also heart and purpose. He's not just a man with power; he is a man who has to fight for every inch of it. Bringing that energy into 007's world felt incredible."

A just released trailer for the game highlights Kravitz's appearance, with the villain's likeness taken directly from the rocker's iconic look.

007 First Light is due out March 27 and available for preorder now.

